DRC: extension of restrictions on the entry of cement and lime

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has extended the temporary restrictions on the import of grey cement and clinker in the western and south-eastern regions of the country. The measures also concern the import of lime in the south-eastern part.

This decision is part of a policy to support the local cement industry, which has been developed in recent years in the DRC. Authorities are seeking to protect domestic producers from competition from imported materials.

Kinshasa has been implementing these limitations since 2024, amid a desire to strengthen local production of construction materials. The measures focus on defined geographical areas and do not apply to the entire national territory.

The extension of these measures comes as cement and lime play a central role in the construction and public works sectors. The restrictions are intended to allow cement factories established in the country to solidify their position in the Congolese market.

Targeted protection of local production

The limitations concern grey cement and clinker in the western and south-eastern parts of the DRC, while lime is targeted only in the south-eastern area. This distribution reflects a differentiated approach based on the needs and production capacities of regional markets.

By maintaining these temporary restrictions, the Congolese authorities continue their strategy of reducing dependence on imports in the construction materials sector. The measure also aims to support the growth of the national cement industry, which is expected to meet the demand linked to infrastructure development.