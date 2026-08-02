Egypt: a drone strikes the port of Damietta and threatens the gas route to Europe.

A drone struck the port of Damietta on the Mediterranean coast of Egypt on Wednesday, July 29, causing a fire aboard two gas vessels, the Egyptian government announced on Thursday.

A preliminary investigation established that the incident was caused by a drone, according to authorities, who did not immediately specify the origin of the device or provide any information regarding potential casualties or the extent of the damages.

The attack comes as the Suez Canal, through which 10 to 12% of global maritime trade passes, had remained untouched by hostilities since the beginning of the war between the United States and Iran.

This maritime route has become a key alternative for global energy exports, particularly towards Europe. The incident in Damietta thus poses a threat to this new gas route, which allows for shipments from the Mediterranean and the Red Sea to European markets.