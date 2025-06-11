Iréné Agossa: “Houngbédji deliberately signed the PRD’s death certificate himself”

- Advertisement -

Guest on the Etélé Sunday show last weekend, Iréné Agossa spoke about the debate concerning the legal existence of the Democratic Renewal Party (PRD). According to him, the PRD no longer exists legally, and its president, Me Adrien Houngbédji, is fighting a losing battle.

According to Iréné Agossa, former president of the Restore Confidence party, the Democratic Renewal Party (PRD) and the Progressive Union (UP) can no longer exist separately since their merger into the Progressive Union Renewal (UPR). “He can bring in lawyers from New York,” he will not succeed, he asserted, adding that Me Houngbédji “has definitively lost his political party”.

- Publicité-

For Agossa, the issue is primarily a matter of logic: once the merger is finalized, the former parties legally cease to exist. Therefore, any attempt to revive them would, in his view, be futile.

He also reproaches Me Adrien Houngbédji for criticizing political reforms while claiming alignment with the presidential movement. “He’s playing tricks, he’s anti-Talon but wants to remain in the movement,” he lamented. Agossa believes that the former president of the National Assembly could not stand not being at the head of a party: “He’s used to being president, he can’t accept being just a member”.

- Publicité-

In his eyes, if the PRD encounters disagreements or tensions within the UPR, the solution should be sought internally. Any attempt to leave would, in his view, lead to a political deadlock. The only alternative is to create a new political party. He can no longer rely on the PRD which, he specifies, “he deliberately signed the death certificate himself”.