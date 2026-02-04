Interpellation of Tigri: The Democrats denounce the conditions of the arrest and call for impartial justice.

The main opposition party, Les Démocrates, issued on January 31, 2026, a statement following the arrest and provisional detention of its vice-president, Alassane Tigri, in a case related to the attempted coup d’État that shook Benin on December 7, 2025.



According to this official text, the former minister was arrested at his home in Cotonou on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, shortly after returning from medical care. The party denounces “the brutal deployment of a large police presence” at the scene and states that the arrest procedure did not follow due process.

According to Les Démocrates, no summons was regularly notified to Mr. Tigri, neither at his home nor by any other official channel before his arrest.



Presented to the Instruction Commission of the Court for the Repression of Economic and Terrorism Offenses (CRIET) on January 29, Alassane Tigri was placed in provisional detention as part of an investigation for “conspiracy against state security,” in connection with the events of December 7.



In its communication, the party stresses that its vice-president firmly condemned any attempt to seize power by force in the early hours following the crisis, noting that his political position is clearly opposed to such acts.



Les Démocrates call for an impartial judicial investigation, independent and in accordance with the rights of the defense, and request that light be shed as soon as possible. The communiqué also draws attention to concerns about Mr. Tigri’s health.



Moreover, the party calls on its members and supporters to stay calm, restrained and vigilant, underscoring the importance of serenity while awaiting the evolution of the judicial process.