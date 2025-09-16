BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Africa-Sport image/svg+xml "I know these tricks," Asamoah Gyan accuses Osimhen of faking an injury

“I know these tricks,” Asamoah Gyan accuses Osimhen of faking an injury

Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
1 min.
Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen@africatopsports
- Publicité-

Absent on Tuesday from the 1-1 draw between Nigeria and South Africa in a 2026 World Cup qualifier due to injury, Victor Osimhen allegedly faked this ailment to avoid playing, according to former Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan.

The former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has cast doubt on the sincerity of Victor Osimhen’s injury, which kept him out of Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifying match against South Africa (1-1) on Tuesday evening in Bloemfontein.

The Galatasaray striker had left his teammates after the Super Eagles’ 1-0 win over Rwanda last weekend, complaining of ankle pain. The Istanbul-based club confirmed in a statement that he was suffering from a ligament injury, thus explaining his absence against the Bafana Bafana.

But for Gyan, this injury would be just an excuse.

“I know these tricks. Someone must have told him: Listen, we’ve invested a lot in you. The Champions League is coming. You’re going to Africa, but play a bit, fake an injury and come back quickly to Turkey,” said the former Ghanaian striker, quoted by Habersarikirmizi.

A statement that could reignite the controversy over the involvement of European clubs with their African stars, who are regularly torn between the demands of their national teams and the pressure from their employers.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso: President of Sierra Leone visits Ouagadougou

Nigeria

“I hope my daughter won’t accept the things I accepted,” Annie Idibia after her divorce from 2Face

Benin

Death of Elise Tolah in a car accident: Molare released after two months in prison

Benin

Customs recruitment competition: an additional session of fitness tests scheduled

Benin

Benin: Constitutional Court holds a workshop for introspection and evaluation of the 2019–2023 elections

Benin

FIFA: no more October international break starting in 2026

Benin

“Last chance” for the opposition: Alain Adihou urges Boni Yayi to make a strategic choice for 2026

Benin

Fiscal clearance: the opposition denounces a “political weapon” of the government ahead of 2026

Nigeria

U20 World Cup: Nigeria’s Flying Eagles squad revealed

Benin

Benin: 8-year-old girl dies accidentally while playing with a homemade gun

VIEW ALL FEEDS