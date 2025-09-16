“I know these tricks,” Asamoah Gyan accuses Osimhen of faking an injury

- Publicité-

Absent on Tuesday from the 1-1 draw between Nigeria and South Africa in a 2026 World Cup qualifier due to injury, Victor Osimhen allegedly faked this ailment to avoid playing, according to former Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan.

The former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has cast doubt on the sincerity of Victor Osimhen’s injury, which kept him out of Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifying match against South Africa (1-1) on Tuesday evening in Bloemfontein.

The Galatasaray striker had left his teammates after the Super Eagles’ 1-0 win over Rwanda last weekend, complaining of ankle pain. The Istanbul-based club confirmed in a statement that he was suffering from a ligament injury, thus explaining his absence against the Bafana Bafana.

But for Gyan, this injury would be just an excuse.

“I know these tricks. Someone must have told him: Listen, we’ve invested a lot in you. The Champions League is coming. You’re going to Africa, but play a bit, fake an injury and come back quickly to Turkey,” said the former Ghanaian striker, quoted by Habersarikirmizi.

A statement that could reignite the controversy over the involvement of European clubs with their African stars, who are regularly torn between the demands of their national teams and the pressure from their employers.