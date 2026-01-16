“I already have the president’s blessing,” Alain Kenneth said after shaking Patrice Talon’s hand.

During Vodoun Days 2026, Alain Kenneth made a lasting impression by shaking hands with President Patrice Talon. While appearing on the show Kfé Week-end on Friday, January 16, 2026, the TikToker revisited this moment that became viral.

Guest on the set of Kfé Week-end, Alain Kenneth spoke frankly about the famous handshake exchanged with the president during Vodoun Days 2026. A moment that he fully owns and presents as a strong symbol of his journey.

In front of the hosts, the content creator recounts with enthusiasm how the moment happened. On the ground as a cameraman, notably to cover the actions of General Camille Makosso, Alain Kenneth explains that he seized a rare opportunity. “In life, you have to be quick. It’s an opportunity that doesn’t come twice,” he says, recalling that he had to interrupt his work to meet the president.

In this context, he reveals, not without humor, what he thinks of this meeting. “I already have presidential blessing,” he said. For him, this handshake goes beyond simple protocol. It represents a recognition, however symbolic it may be, of several years of perseverance in an environment often marked by criticism.

A recognition claimed after years of struggle

On the Kfé Week-end set, Alain Kenneth is introspective. He talks about his past, the taunts, the nicknames, and the obstacles he has faced since his beginnings. “Despite the criticisms, I never gave up. Today, the president told me congratulations,” he says. The content creator is convinced that these words reflect a certain understanding of his dedication.

According to him, this interaction proves that hard work always pays off, even when the journey is chaotic. He also emphasizes that the president does not offer congratulations by chance, implying that his activity and consistency have not gone unnoticed.