“Go out in large numbers to fulfill your duty, dear fellow citizens,” Patrice Talon

The President of the Republic, Patrice Talon, participated this Sunday, January 11, 2026, in the legislative and municipal elections by voting at the Charles Guillot Public Primary School in Zongo.

La suite après la publicité

Benin Web TV 2.0 is available New experience: community, comments and live news. Discover BWTV 2.0

After voting at the ballot booth, the head of state praised the turnout observed at several polling centers. Saying he was satisfied with citizen participation, he stated that this turnout constitutes an encouraging signal for Benin’s democracy and a positive indicator for the country’s future.

Taking advantage of this public outing, Patrice Talon issued a solemn appeal to voters. He invited all citizens registered on the electoral lists to go to the polls in order to actively participate in the democratic process and to fully exercise their right to vote.

“Vote in large numbers to fulfill your duty, dear fellow citizens“, Patrice Talon said.

An appeal addressed to the entire Beninese people, or at least to those who are of voting age.