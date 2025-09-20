FIFA rankings: Benin moves up three places

- Advertisement -

The FIFA ranking for September 2025 is out. And Benin has climbed three spots in the overall standings.

A significant jump for Benin in the FIFA ranking for September 2025 published this Thursday. The Cheetahs have gained three places in the overall table. A notable rise due to Benin’s strong performance during the international break.

Steve Mounié’s teammates recorded two valuable wins (1-0; 4-0) respectively against Zimbabwe and Lesotho in matches for the 7th and 8th matchdays of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Results that allowed the Cheetahs to move from 96th to 93rd in the world. On the continent, Benin also moved up, going from 21st to 20th place.

On the African level, Morocco (11th in the world) remains top. It is followed by Senegal (18th) and Egypt (35th). Algeria’s Fennecs and the Ivory Coast’s Elephants complete the top five African teams in the ranking.