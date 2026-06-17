Equatorial Guinea: the government resigns after results deemed insufficient

The Equatorial Guinean government has submitted its collective resignation to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. This decision follows an unfavorable assessment of its actions, with the Vice President estimating that only “10% of the objectives” set have been achieved.

The government of Equatorial Guinea has resigned from its duties. Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua and his entire cabinet presented their collective resignation to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

The announcement was made by Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue. According to him, the government team has achieved only about “10% of the objectives” assigned to them, a result deemed largely insufficient.

This decision comes after an evaluation of government actions. In a statement, the ruling Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE) acknowledged several achievements in infrastructure, administration, and public services. However, it believes that “the degree of execution reached is clearly insufficient considering the expectations and commitments made.”

The ruling party has gone further by denouncing issues of corruption as well as the government’s failure to implement the necessary reforms to modernize the country’s economy.

In recent months, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema himself has increasingly criticized corruption within the administration. He views this phenomenon as a hindrance to efforts aimed at diversifying the economy to reduce Equatorial Guinea’s dependence on oil.

At this stage, no announcement has been made regarding the formation of a new government. In power since 1979, Teodoro Obiang Nguema remains one of the longest-serving leaders on the African continent.

















