Benin

Elections 2026: CENA begins dispatching electoral materials to the communes.

The Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) on Thursday, January 8, 2026, launched the operation to deliver electoral materials to the 77 communes of Benin, ahead of the legislative and municipal elections scheduled for Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Edouard Djogbénou
Edouard Djogbénou
BENIN GENERAL ELECTIONS 2026
CENA du Bénin
CENA du Bénin
The convoy departed from the Akpakpa logistics center in Cotonou, where the materials have been warehoused and prepared since the start of the packaging phase on December 8, 2025.

According to the Director of Equipment and Operations at CENA, Rufin Domingo, this crucial stage of the logistical preparations was completed on time, enabling the actual start of transporting the equipment to the communes.

The transport covers both sensitive items and heavy equipment intended to equip polling stations, including ballot boxes, polling booths, and electoral canteens recently renewed as part of a general upgrade of the electoral fleet.

A fleet of 77 trucks was mobilized for these transport operations. Loading began on Thursday and is set to continue late into Friday night, so that all materials can be delivered to each commune by Saturday, January 10, the eve of the election.

On security matters, CENA says it has coordinated the necessary measures with the Ministry of Defense and Security to ensure the protection of convoys, including in isolated or hard-to-reach areas.

The electoral commission also recalled that, in accordance with the calendar, all polling stations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. on January 11, 2026, when Beninese voters will elect deputies to the National Assembly and municipal councillors across all communes.

18:52 “I’m looking for my wig,” Zeynab after her show at Vodun Days 2026
16:29 CAN 2025: the referee for the Algeria vs Nigeria match sidelined… due to his cleats.
16:19 Abomey: three inmates brought before the court for drug trafficking in prison
16:19 Benin’s 2026 elections: bishops call for peaceful polls
16:18 2026 Elections: the CENA receives missions from RIARC and the African Union
16:18 United States: former Ghanaian Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta arrested by immigration services.
16:18 Porto-Novo: a young man found dead behind the CEG in Djégankpèvi
15:03 Spotify: Wizkid hits ten billion streams
14:36 Benin Young Tech Leaders: More than 20 young people trained in artificial intelligence in 2025
14:09 Legislative elections in Benin 2026: the final day of a discreet but strategic campaign.
12:22 CAN 2025 / Quarterfinals: Mali vs Senegal, Cameroon vs Morocco, the schedule for this Friday
12:00 CAN 2025: “the real lion is the Indomitable”, Rigobert Song launches the Cameroon-Morocco showdown
11:29 CAN 2025: ahead of Mali vs Senegal, Tom Saintfiet complains about the temperature and the rain.
19:28 Senegal – Mali: the defending champion faces the Malian dream
