Internal draft – World Cup 2026: Bosnia and Herzegovina leads against Canada at halftime (1-0)

Canada – Bosnia and Herzegovina has reached half-time in the 2026 World Cup, with Bosnia and Herzegovina leading Canada by 1-0.

Canada had more ball possession with 66% compared to 34% for Bosnia and Herzegovina. In terms of shots on target, Canada has 1 while Bosnia and Herzegovina has 2. The xG remains close with 0.67 for Canada and 0.76 for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Half-time Stats

Shots on target : Canada 1 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 2

: Canada 1 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 2 Shots : Canada 7 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 4

: Canada 7 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 4 Possession : Canada 66% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 34%

: Canada 66% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 34% Corners : Canada 6 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 1

: Canada 6 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 Fouls : Canada 4 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 4

: Canada 4 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 4 Yellow cards : Canada 1 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 0

: Canada 1 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 Red cards : Canada 0 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 0

: Canada 0 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 Passes : Canada 159 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 86

: Canada 159 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 86 Pass accuracy : Canada 74% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 67%

: Canada 74% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 67% xG: Canada 0.67 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.76

A Second Half to Revive

Canada now needs to turn its possession into clearer chances, while Bosnia and Herzegovina can rely on its lead to manage spaces upon the return from the locker rooms.