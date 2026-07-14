Drama in Nikki: two young people fatally struck by lightning in Daroukpara

The village of Daroukpara, located in the Suya district within the municipality of Nikki, is in mourning. A violent storm accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds claimed the lives of two young locals,

Two young men from the village of Daroukpara, located in the Suya district within the municipality of Nikki, were struck by lightning while trying to return home on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

The tragedy occurred at the end of the weekend as a strong storm swept through the region. According to reports from the local radio station Su Tii Déra FM, the two victims were on their way back to their compound when lightning struck them. Under the force of the electric discharge, the two young men were killed instantly.

Usual Observations and Family Mourning

Immediately alerted by the local authorities of the district, health officers and a team from the Republican Police quickly arrived at the scene of the tragedy to carry out the necessary checks.

After the validation of medical and investigative findings, the bodies of the two victims were officially returned to their respective families for the funeral rituals and burial.