Diplomacy: update on the exchanges between Romuald Wadagni and Faure Gnassingbé

At the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of the Togolese Republic’s Council, the President of the Republic of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, made a friendly and working visit to Lomé on June 3, 2026.

This visit is part of the continuation of the historic relations of friendship, brotherhood, and solidarity that unite Benin and Togo. It reflects the shared commitment of the highest authorities of both countries to strengthen their strategic partnership in service of the development and well-being of their populations.

During their discussion, the two Heads of State engaged in a thorough exchange on issues of common interest at the bilateral, regional, continental, and international levels. At the beginning of the talks, the Togolese President extended warm congratulations to his Beninese counterpart on his recent election to the highest office, while wishing him every success in fulfilling his mission in service of the Beninese people.

Both leaders praised the quality of the longstanding ties of neighborhood, harmonious coexistence, and brotherhood between their peoples. They reaffirmed their determination to strengthen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, prioritizing permanent political dialogue as a tool for consultation, conflict prevention, and the promotion of peace, stability, and mutual trust.

Economically, Presidents Wadagni and Gnassingbé welcomed the steady growth in trade between their two countries. They agreed to continue their efforts to strengthen connectivity infrastructure, improve the fluidity of cross-border exchanges, encourage private investments, and develop economic complementarities.

The two Heads of State also reaffirmed their commitment to the ideals of regional integration championed by ECOWAS. They commended the measures taken to facilitate the free movement of people, goods, and services, notably the removal of visa requirements for African citizens traveling to their respective territories.

Finally, on defense and security issues, the two leaders expressed their strong concern over the persistence and expansion of terrorist threats, violent extremism, and organized cross-border crime in the West African sub-region. They reaffirmed their determination to further strengthen security cooperation to effectively tackle these common challenges.

This visit thus marks a new step in the strengthening of Beninese-Togolese relations, based on trust, solidarity, and a shared vision of stability and regional development.