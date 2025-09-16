Death of Elise Tolah in a car accident: Molare released after two months in prison

-Publicité-

On Monday, September 16, 2025, Ivorian singer Maury Féré Soumahoro, known as Molare, announced his provisional release after two months in custody. He had been placed under a remand order following a fatal accident that occurred last July in Angré in the Ivory Coast.

On July 2, 2025, in Angré, the vehicle driven by the artist Molare struck Ms. Élise Tolah. Seriously injured, the young woman died the next day. The tragic accident plunged her family into mourning and caused strong public emotion.

On July 17, Molare was placed under a remand order and then transferred to the Abidjan Penitentiary Center (Ppa). A few days after the tragedy, his organization MGroup went to Yopougon to offer its condolences, a gesture praised by some observers.

In a message published upon his release, the artist had a pious thought for the memory of the deceased and expressed his respect and support for the Tola family “who chose dignity over exposure”.

He also thanked the prison guards for their humanity, the pastors, imams and chaplains who provided him with spiritual support, as well as his team and loved ones for their solidarity during those two months of detention.

“A painful ordeal but …”

Soumahoro Moryféré described his time in prison as a striking experience, made up of “hard realities” but also of “meaningful encounters”.

“This ordeal made me aware of how fortunate we are to be free,” he said, while stating that he would no longer speak publicly about the matter.

Today, the coupé-décalé singer says he wants to look ahead and continue to work for “youth, culture, peace and social cohesion” in the Ivory Coast. He finally thanked the authorities for hearing his request for provisional release, concluding: “May God bless the Ivory Coast”.

To date, the justice system has not yet announced the date of the hearing that will determine responsibility in this case.