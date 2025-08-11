BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Uncategorized image/svg+xml Criet: Hosée Houngnibo has appeared in a new procedure

Criet: Hosée Houngnibo has appeared in a new procedure

Uncategorized
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
Criet Bénin
Criet Bénin
- Advertisement -

The national coordinator of the OB26 movement, Hosée Houngnibo, appeared this Monday before the Court of Repression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (Criet), after missing the previous hearing.

He is prosecuted for “slanderous denunciation and harassment via electronic communication”, following statements broadcast in the press about his detention conditions.

- Publicité-

A close associate of Olivier Boko, Hosée Houngnibo had previously been sentenced to 5 million FCFA for electronic harassment against the regime of President Patrice Talon. In this new proceeding, he is accused of having provided two media outlets with information deemed slanderous against the warden of the detention center where he was incarcerated.

According to the accusation, these statements suggested alleged abuses and inhuman detention conditions, allegations that the warden considers unfounded and damaging to his duties, and for which he has sought legal redress.

- Publicité-

A notable fact of the hearing: the absence of the accusing warden, who is at the center of the case. This absence was pointed out by the public prosecutor, who believes that his appearance is essential to inform the Court about the reasons for the complaint.

Provisional release denied

The defense, led by Me Assouma, pleaded for the provisional release of his client, denouncing an immediate and brutal arrest of the latter right outside the prison, following his previous release. The lawyers argued that:

“The facts are not sufficiently established to justify his detention. Hosée Houngnibo did not publish this information. It was two independent media that relayed it. He is not the author of the incriminated publications.”

They also guaranteed the presence of their client at future hearings, arguing against the need for continued detention.

- Publicité-

However, the special prosecutor’s substitute rejected these arguments, considering that the facts are serious and require preventive detention. The Court thus decided to reject the application for provisional release.

The verdict on this request will be deliberated next October, at a date when the accusing warden is summoned for appearance. This hearing promises to be decisive for the progression of the case.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Mali

In the face of the inefficiency of ECOWAS security initiatives, AES presents itself as a credible alternative for regional stability.

Benin

Electoral Process: Opposition Denounces Delays and Calls for Greater Rigour

Mali

Mali: Wave of arrests in the army, two generals among the detainees

Benin

Benin: Janvier Yahouédéou discusses the reasons for his break with Boni Yayi

Benin

“I almost put Boni Yayi in prison,” Janvier Yahouédéou

CRIET: heavy indictments in a case of embezzlement of funds at COWEC-Benin

Benin

Benin: 2 herders killed in the Collines department

Benin

Drama in Zogbodomey: a man dies under the blows of three private security agents

World

Trade tensions: Brazil and India consider a coordinated response to Washington’s tariffs

Benin

Benin: five individuals arrested in Kérou for armed robbery

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS