Cotonou: traffic disruptions announced in Cadjèhoun, Vodjè, and Étoile Rouge

The Road Infrastructure and Land Development Company (SIRAT SA) has announced temporary traffic disruptions in several neighborhoods of Cotonou, notably in Cadjèhoun, Vodjè, and Étoile Rouge starting from this Monday, June 8, 2026.

These disruptions are part of the continuation of the road development works for Phase B of the Paving program, lot 3B.

According to a statement released on Friday, June 6, 2026, the works will concern street 12.528, commonly known as “Avenue du Canada,” linking the Cadjèhoun intersection to Étoile Rouge.

The construction site will begin in the second week of June and will extend over a period of approximately eight months, specifically from Monday, June 8, 2026, to Sunday, January 30, 2027.

The interventions will be conducted in three successive phases, each involving the partial closure of the affected road.

The first phase, scheduled from June 8 to August 29, 2026, will cover the section from the Cadjèhoun intersection to the Franc Prix supermarket. The second phase will take place from September 1 to October 31, 2026, and will concern the section between the Franc Prix supermarket and the Vodjè intersection. Finally, the last phase, planned from November 2, 2026, to January 30, 2027, will affect the section connecting the Vodjè intersection to Étoile Rouge.

Aware of the inconveniences that these works may cause, SIRAT SA assures that it has planned accompanying measures for users. Detour routes will be arranged and clearly marked to maintain traffic flow and allow residents and motorists to continue their daily activities.

The company also invites road users to exercise caution, to respect the signage put in place, as well as the instructions of the technical teams mobilized on site. While thanking the public for their understanding and cooperation, SIRAT SA reaffirms its commitment to carry out these works in a timely manner to sustainably improve the quality of Cotonou’s urban road network.