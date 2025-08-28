Côte d’Ivoire’s 2025 presidential election: 61 candidates, including Ouattara, Gbagbo, and Affi N’Guessan

- Advertisement -

The Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) has received 61 candidate filings for the presidential election scheduled for October 25, 2025, in Côte d’Ivoire. Among the contenders are political heavyweights like Alassane Ouattara, Laurent Gbagbo, Simone Gbagbo, and Pascal Affi N’Guessan, as well as new faces from a variety of backgrounds.

With a record number of hopefuls, the 2025 presidential race in Côte d’Ivoire is shaping up to be one of the most hotly contested in the country’s recent history. Beyond the heavyweights, several independents, regional figures, and even candidates from unconventional backgrounds, such as traditional healer Adissa Touré, have filed their paperwork.

In all, seven women are among the 61 candidates. Notable names include Gbeguehi Félicité Bagré, Henriette Lagou, Daourou Zoh Andrée Jocelyne, Koffi Adjoua Pauline Epse Papoin, and Adissa Touré.

Alongside this new generation, the “heavyweights” are very much present. Alassane Ouattara, the outgoing president, is seeking another term. Laurent and Simone Gbagbo, respectively a former head of state and a former first lady, along with Pascal Affi N’Guessan, a former prime minister, represent the historic opposition. Other well-known figures include Ahoua Don Mello, Tidjane Thiam, and Jean-Louis Billon.

What about the Constitutional Council?

The CEI now has three days to forward the files to the Constitutional Council, which must rule on the candidates’ eligibility and validate their endorsements. The final list will be published no later than September 10, 2025.

Already, two absences stand out: Guillaume Soro, a former prime minister in exile, and Charles Blé Goudé, both struck off the electoral roll due to criminal convictions.

With 61 candidacies, next October’s Ivorian presidential election is shaping up to be both uncertain and pivotal for the country’s political future.