Cooperation: the ambassadors of Indonesia and Israel officially begin their missions in Benin

The new ambassadors of Indonesia and Israel to Benin presented their formal copies of their letters of credence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari.

This ceremony marks the official opening of their diplomatic missions to the Beninese authorities. Diplomatic relations between Benin, Indonesia, and the State of Israel enter a new phase with the arrival of their accredited representatives to the Beninese government.

In a gesture of high ceremonial importance, the ambassadors of the two countries handed over their formal copies of their letters of credence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, in Cotonou.

This presentation constitutes the official act of taking up office of the new ambassadors of Indonesia and Israel to Benin. They expressed their gratitude for the warm welcome they received and praised the quality of the bilateral relations existing between their respective countries and Benin.

During the ceremony, the new ambassadors expressed their willingness to work closely with the Beninese authorities to explore new avenues of cooperation. They emphasized the importance of strengthening exchanges in areas deemed priorities such as the economy, investment, culture, and education.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs wished them every success in their missions and reaffirmed Benin’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Indonesia and Israel. He assured that the two countries will find in Benin a determined partner to work on concrete projects for mutual development.

With these presentations of letters of credence, Benin officially welcomes two new voices into its diplomatic landscape. This step opens a phase of strengthened cooperation and expanded exchanges between Cotonou, Jakarta, and Tel Aviv.