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“Kvaratskhelia is the best player in the world,” Seedorf after PSG beat Bayern 5-4

Following PSG’s spectacular victory over Bayern Munich, Clarence Seedorf praised Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who produced a decisive brace. The former Milan midfielder sees the Georgian winger as the most impressive player around at the moment.

Romaric Déguénon
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Clarence Seedorf did not stint on praise for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after Paris Saint-Germain’s spectacular 5-4 victory over Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final. The Georgian international, who scored a decisive brace, had a major impact on the match, weighing in with two key moments and helping the Parisians take a slight edge before the return leg.

As a pundit for Amazon Prime, the former AC Milan midfielder was effusive : « Kvaratskhelia est le meilleur joueur du monde et il ne fera que progresser. » Seedorf notably praised the Parisian winger’s full range, capable of influencing the game in different zones: « I don’t know if he’ll remain confined to the left, because he always knows what to do depending on the situations. He carries the team at times, I admire his intelligence. » Before concluding, admiring: « C’est un joueur incroyable, capable de faire la différence partout sur le terrain. »



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