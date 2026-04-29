“Kvaratskhelia is the best player in the world,” Seedorf after PSG beat Bayern 5-4

Following PSG’s spectacular victory over Bayern Munich, Clarence Seedorf praised Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who produced a decisive brace. The former Milan midfielder sees the Georgian winger as the most impressive player around at the moment.

Clarence Seedorf did not stint on praise for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after Paris Saint-Germain’s spectacular 5-4 victory over Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final. The Georgian international, who scored a decisive brace, had a major impact on the match, weighing in with two key moments and helping the Parisians take a slight edge before the return leg.

As a pundit for Amazon Prime, the former AC Milan midfielder was effusive : « Kvaratskhelia est le meilleur joueur du monde et il ne fera que progresser. » Seedorf notably praised the Parisian winger’s full range, capable of influencing the game in different zones: « I don’t know if he’ll remain confined to the left, because he always knows what to do depending on the situations. He carries the team at times, I admire his intelligence. » Before concluding, admiring: « C’est un joueur incroyable, capable de faire la différence partout sur le terrain. »





