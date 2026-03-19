Benin

Cooperation: Benin’s new request to escort Nigerien military equipment

A unit of the Benin Armed Forces escorted, on Thursday, March 5, 2026, a convoy of Nigerien military equipment bound for Niger, at the request of Niamey’s authorities, despite recent diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Edouard Djogbénou
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DIPLOMACY
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Dimanche 15 et lundi 16 février, le président du Niger Abdourahamane Tiani, était en visite à Alger sur invitation de son homologue Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Ici, le général Abdourahamane Tiani, le 6 juillet 2024 à Niamey, au Niger.
<span>Dimanche 15 et lundi 16 février, le président du Niger Abdourahamane Tiani, était en visite à Alger sur invitation de son homologue Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Ici, le général Abdourahamane Tiani, le 6 juillet 2024 à Niamey, au Niger. </span> <span>© Mahamadou Hamidou / Reuters</span>
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The convoy, deemed strategic by Nigerien officials, departed from Cotonou and transited through Lomé under Beninese escort. This marks the second request in two months addressed to Benin to ensure the secure transport of military equipment to Niger.

This operation illustrates, according to observers, a logistical dependency of the Nigerien regime on its Beninese neighbor, despite public statements sometimes critical issued by the junta in power in Niamey toward Benin. In his statements, the head of the Nigerien junta, General Abdouramane Tiani, had leveled multiple accusations against Cotonou, including allegations about the existence of alleged foreign military bases on Benin’s territory.

This dependence appears all the more evident as Benin’s corridors remain indispensable for delivering equipment to Niger, despite diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

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