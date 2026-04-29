UCL, Arsenal: Mikel Arteta expects a titanic battle against Atlético Madrid.

On the eve of the Champions League semi-final first leg, Mikel Arteta expects an intense duel against Atlético Madrid. The Arsenal manager, confident in his team’s consistency, wants to believe in an away upset.

On the eve of a major fixture, Mikel Arteta expects nothing but a battle from start to finish. The Arsenal manager spoke ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg against Atlético Madrid, scheduled for Wednesday night. Buoyed by their narrow victory over Newcastle United in the league last weekend, the Gunners go into this match with confidence. But the Spanish coach remains realistic about the scale of the challenge.

In a press conference, Arteta praised the experience and the solidity of his opponent: « This will be a very difficult match. It’s a team accustomed to this competition, which fully deserves its place at this stage given its track record.» Conscious of the demands of such a fixture, the London coach nevertheless stresses the qualities of his squad: « We know what to expect, but we’ve shown in Europe, on all grounds, what we’re capable of. » Before concluding with ambition: « We have been consistent. It will be necessary to play with confidence, with determination, to come here and try to win. »





