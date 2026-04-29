UCL, PSG: Hakimi ruled out for the return leg against Bayern.

With a thigh injury sustained against Bayern Munich, Achraf Hakimi was forced to withdraw from the Champions League semi-final second leg. A blow for Paris, who loses one of its key players before a decisive trip to Germany.

A tough blow for Paris Saint-Germain as they head to Germany. Having been taken off with a knock and looking diminished during the spectacular 5-4 victory over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg, Achraf Hakimi will be absent for the return leg scheduled at the Allianz Arena. Examinations on the right-back this Wednesday confirmed a muscle injury at the back of his right thigh. A diagnosis that ends his chances of taking part in next week’s European clash. The capital club announced he would be sidelined for several weeks, without specifying an exact duration of unavailability.

The course of his injury occurred late in the match, following a challenge with Konrad Laimer. Visibly affected, the Moroccan international had attempted to continue before lying on the ground, forcing his team to finish the match with a numerical disadvantage in terms of substitutions. This absence represents a real headache for Luis Enrique. The Spanish coach will have to rethink his plans in a key area of his system. Several options are available to him, notably repositioning Warren Zaïre-Emery on the right flank, a role he has already occupied this season.

In midfield, Fabian Ruiz’s return to form could allow reassembling a trio with Vitinha and João Neves. Other options, such as Désiré Doué or Kang-in Lee, are also plausible. A few days before a decisive encounter, PSG thus loses one of its key players, at a time when every detail could tilt their European qualification.





