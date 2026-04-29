Mali: Saintfiet leaves, Diawara in pole position.

Tom Saintfiet has officially announced his departure from the Malian national team, a few months after the Africa Cup of Nations. As the federation launches a call for applications, the name of Fousseni Diawara already stands out as a credible option.

End of the road for Tom Saintfiet at the helm of Mali’s national team. The Belgian coach officially announced his departure this Wednesday, a few months after the Eagles were eliminated by Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals. In a message posted on social media, Saintfiet gave a proud assessment, describing a mission carried out with commitment despite a sometimes challenging context. He also took the opportunity to warmly thank the Malian supporters for their loyalty throughout his tenure.

In the wake of that, the Malian Football Federation launched a call for applications to find him a successor. The communication sparked reactions, notably due to its perceived rushed nature. Behind the scenes, one name already stands out: that of Fousseni Diawara. The current Under-23 coach, the former international benefits from strong backing, including Frédéric Kanouté and Seydou Keita. As the decision approaches, the Malian federation will have to decide between continuity and renewal to relaunch an ambitious national team on the continental stage.

🚨 La FEMAFOOT lance un appel à candidatures pour le poste de sélectionneur !



Tom Saintfiet cela semble être fini ❌ pic.twitter.com/RP8RR8Wy7F — Les Aigles Du Mali 🇲🇱🦅 (@AiglesDuMali_) April 28, 2026





