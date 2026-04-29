« PSG will go on the attack in Munich », Dembélé sets the tone.

Two-goal hero in the away leg, Ousmane Dembélé warns: Paris Saint-Germain won’t change their approach in the return against Bayern. True to their attacking DNA, the Parisians will be aiming for a win in Germany to seal their place in the final.

Ousmane Dembélé set the tone ahead of PSG’s trip to Bayern Munich. After the spectacular away win (5-4) in the Champions League semi-final, the French winger assures that PSG will not deviate from their guiding line. Having scored a brace at Parc des Princes, the French international was one of the main architects of that victory. But for him, nothing is decided yet before the return match at the Allianz Arena.

Speaking to Canal+, Dembélé set out a clear ambition: « We are satisfied with the result. It was an incredible match. But we will go to Munich to win and qualify. » True to the philosophy promoted by Luis Enrique, PSG intends to stay faithful to its attacking DNA: « We will not change the way we play. We will go there to attack », he insisted. A strong message, signaling a second leg that is open and firmly oriented toward offense between two European heavyweights.





