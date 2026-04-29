Chelsea: Mykhailo Mudryk suspended for four years for doping.

Mykhailo Mudryk tested positive for meldonium and has been heavily sanctioned by the English Football Association. The Chelsea winger, already sidelined since the end of 2024, has decided to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

A thunderbolt for Mykhailo Mudryk. The Chelsea winger has been sanctioned with a four-year suspension by the English Football Association for doping, a decision made public this Wednesday. Already provisionally suspended since December 2024, the Ukrainian international tested positive for meldonium in an October urine test. Since his last official appearance at the end of November 2024, the player had not been lined up under the London club’s colours.

Arrived from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 for a substantial sum, Mudryk’s career trajectory has been brutally slowed. A heavy sanction that could weigh on the rest of his career for a long time. The 25-year-old has decided to contest this decision and has filed with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. While awaiting the outcome of this procedure, the Ukrainian’s future remains more uncertain than ever.





