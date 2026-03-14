Home Diplomacy Diplomacy: the Austrian ambassador begins his mission in Benin

Diplomacy: the Austrian ambassador begins his mission in Benin

Jürgen Heissel, the new ambassador of the Republic of Austria accredited to Benin, presented his authenticated copies of the letters of credence to the Beninese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari. This step marks the official beginning of his diplomatic mission to the Beninese government.





Based in Accra, Jürgen Heissel began his mission as the Austrian ambassador to Benin on Friday, February 6. He delivered the authenticated copies of his letters of credence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, during an initial official contact.



During their meeting, the Austrian diplomat praised the warm reception he had received and expressed his satisfaction in engaging in direct dialogue with the Beninese authorities. For him, this meeting constitutes an encouraging step to deepen bilateral relations.

Diplomatie et Coopération - Photo: OIP