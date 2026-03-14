Diplomacy: the Austrian ambassador begins his mission in Benin
Jürgen Heissel, the new ambassador of the Republic of Austria accredited to Benin, presented his authenticated copies of the letters of credence to the Beninese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari. This step marks the official beginning of his diplomatic mission to the Beninese government.
Based in Accra, Jürgen Heissel began his mission as the Austrian ambassador to Benin on Friday, February 6. He delivered the authenticated copies of his letters of credence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, during an initial official contact.
During their meeting, the Austrian diplomat praised the warm reception he had received and expressed his satisfaction in engaging in direct dialogue with the Beninese authorities. For him, this meeting constitutes an encouraging step to deepen bilateral relations.
He believes that the exchanges between Austria and Benin already have solid foundations but still offer broad prospects for cooperation to explore.
Jürgen Heissel emphasized his willingness to work with the Beninese authorities to identify avenues of collaboration in sectors deemed strategic for both countries. His statements reflect the ambition to boost relations between Vienna and Cotonou in the coming years.
A career diplomat, Jürgen Heissel was born on 2 August 1975 in Salzburg. He has substantial experience within the Austrian foreign service and has already served in several overseas postings. His career includes roles related to human rights, security policy, and multilateral diplomacy.
The appointment of Jürgen Heissel comes at a time when Austria seeks to redefine its cooperation strategy with African countries, exploring new forms of partnerships in various fields.
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