Collapse at Koussigou Mountain: an official mission dispatched to the scene of the tragedy.

An official mission has been dispatched to Koussigou Montagne, a locality in Tanguieta and its surroundings, to assess the collapse of an artisanal gold mining gallery that resulted in heavy casualties.

The tragedy, which occurred recently in this artisanal mining area, has aroused strong emotions among the local populations and mobilized the authorities.

According to initial reports, more than twenty people are reported missing following this collapse.

In light of the scale of the disaster and the growing concern of the victims’ families, the government has decided to send a specialized team to precisely assess the extent of the damage and coordinate the relief operations.

The official delegation is tasked with conducting a detailed inspection of the site, establishing an updated tally of those affected, and defining the support measures to be put in place for those affected. It must also analyze the circumstances that led to the collapse of the gallery, with a view to preventing future accidents in this sector.

Present on the ground, the mission is working in close collaboration with the security services, local stakeholders and the families affected by the tragedy. The search operations continue despite the difficulties related to the terrain’s layout and the sometimes precarious access conditions.

The collapse underscored the significant risks faced by artisanal gold miners, often carried out without a formal framework or strict safety standards. The authorities say they are determined to draw lessons from this tragedy to strengthen the monitoring of exploitation sites and better protect the affected populations.

The mission is expected to present its conclusions in the coming days, providing an updated assessment and clear recommendations for the next steps to be taken, both in humanitarian and security terms.