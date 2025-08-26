BY COUNTRIES
CHAN 2025 – Semifinals: Tuesday’s schedule

Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Le nouveau logo du CHAN
Le nouveau logo du CHAN@CAFonline
Check out Tuesday’s matchups for the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2025) semifinals, taking place in East Africa.

After the quarterfinals, it’s time for the African Nations Championship semifinals, being held in East Africa. Four nations are vying for the two spots in the final: Morocco, Senegal, Sudan, and Madagascar.

Not expected to reach this stage, Sudan will face Madagascar this afternoon. It’s a new challenge for the Falcons of Jediane, who are dreaming of their first-ever final in this competition.

The other semifinal will pit Morocco against Senegal later in the day. As defending champions, the Atlas Lions will have their work cut out against their counterparts, the Lions of Teranga, who are aiming for the continental title. We’re in for a show—a final before its time.

Tuesday’s schedule:

2:30 PM: Madagascar vs Sudan
5:30 PM: Morocco vs Senegal

