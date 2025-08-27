BY COUNTRIES
CHAN 2025: Madagascar will face Morocco in the final

Afrique-Sport
By Romaric Déguénon
Update:
Less than 1 min.
The African Nations Championship (CHAN) final is now set. On Tuesday, Madagascar and Morocco booked their places in the competition’s last act.

In Dar es Salaam, the Malagasy got the better of Sudan (1-0 a.e.t.) thanks to a decisive strike from TN Rakotondraibe in extra time, at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

In the other semifinal, Morocco needed a penalty shootout to overcome Senegal after a hard-fought, tightly contested duel.

The final will therefore pit Madagascar against the Atlas Lions on Saturday, August 31. The day before, Sudan and Senegal will face off for third place.

