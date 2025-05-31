GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Champions League: Kylian Mbappé reacts to PSG's historic triumph

Champions League: Kylian Mbappé reacts to PSG’s historic triumph

Uncategorized
By Romaric Déguénon
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Kylian MbappÃ©
Kylian Mbappé@Goal
Former PSG star Kylian Mbappé has reacted to his former club’s stunning victory in the Champions League final, where the Parisians crushed Inter Milan 5–0 on Saturday night.

With a standout performance that included a brace from Golden Boy 2025 nominee Désiré Doué, PSG dismantled Inter Milan to clinch their first-ever Champions League title—a long-awaited and well-deserved achievement for the club.

The victory was widely celebrated in France, including by President Emmanuel Macron. Mbappé, now playing for Real Madrid, also took to social media to congratulate his former teammates.

“The big day has finally come—victory and in style for the entire club. Congratulations PSG,” the French forward wrote on his Instagram story, adding a few friendly emojis to accompany the message.

