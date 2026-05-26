Real Madrid: Arbeloa’s emotional farewell to Gonzalo Garcia

Leaving Real Madrid after a season without trophies, Alvaro Arbeloa sent a strong message to Gonzalo Garcia following the victory against Athletic Club (4-2). The Spanish coach acknowledged a special bond with his young striker, who scored the opening goal in his final match on the Madrid bench.

The interim coach of Real Madrid, Alvaro Arbeloa, sent a strong message to striker Gonzalo Garcia as he said goodbye to the Madrid club. The Spaniard led his last match in charge of the Merengues during the 4-2 victory against Athletic Club, on the occasion of the 38th and final day of La Liga. Arriving on the bench in January after Xabi Alonso’s departure, Arbeloa, however, was unable to turn around a complicated season for Real Madrid.

Knocked out by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the Madrid club also saw its hopes of winning La Liga vanish after a 2-0 defeat against Barcelona in the decisive Clasico. It has been a second consecutive season without a trophy, which has pushed Florentino Pérez to launch a new sporting revolution. According to several sources in Spain, José Mourinho is actually the favorite to take over the team this summer.

Before the match against Bilbao, Arbeloa had officially announced his departure. After the final whistle, several players paid tribute to him on social media, starting with Gonzalo Garcia, who scored the first Madrid goal of the evening. “ Mr. Arbeloa, I am immensely grateful for everything you have taught me over the past few years. It has been a privilege to work under your authority, both at the academy and in the first team. ” wrote the striker on Instagram.

To which the Spanish coach sincerely replied: “ Thank you very much, Gon. You have been much more than just a player for me. I wish I had been fairer to you. Show us all your potential. ” At 21 years old, Gonzalo Garcia finished the 2025/26 season with six goals and one assist in 30 appearances in La Liga.





