Celtiis School Awards: 12 top female baccalaureate graduates from Benin’s twelve departments honored

Under the leadership of its General Manager Omar Gueye Ndiaye, Celtiis Bénin honored the twelve top female baccalaureate graduates from Benin’s twelve departments through its initiative called Celtiis School Awards in support of girls’ education and empowerment.

Celtiis Bénin held the Celtiis School Awards ceremony organized in Cotonou. In the presence of the Office du Baccalauréat, school administrators, and parents, twelve young women from the country’s twelve departments were recognized for their outstanding success in the 2025 baccalaureate.

Each of them left with a laptop, a free internet connection package valid for one year, and for the national top graduate, a check for 500 000 FCFA.

Celtiis’ General Manager, Omar Gueye Ndiaye, emphasized that this first edition is part of the company’s civic vision: “We believe that Benin’s success tomorrow depends on education, and in particular on valuing the potential of young women”, he said with a smile as he presented the prizes to the laureates.

A strong commitment to the empowerment of young women

Beyond the reward, Celtiis School Awards positions itself as a digital operator that invests in human capital. For the company, supporting female academic excellence means contributing to reducing gender inequalities in the digital sector and in society.

The initiative was praised by the educational authorities present, who urged other private sector actors to follow Celtiis’ lead to further encourage academic performance.

The laureates, visibly moved, expressed their gratitude to Celtiis and vowed to continue on the path of excellence.