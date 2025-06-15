Celtiis Ligue Pro: Axel Merryl creates buzz ahead of Dadjè FC vs Coton Sport final

- Advertisement -

The final of the Celtiis Ligue Pro du Bénin will pit Dadjè FC against Coton Sport on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at the Grand-Popo Omnisports Stadium. Originally scheduled for June 14, the match was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

From a sporting perspective, two-time reigning champion Coton Sport is aiming for a third consecutive title. Meanwhile, Dadjè FC seeks its very first star after a season described by observers as solid. Therefore, the stakes are doubly high for the Mono-based club, which aims to seize the title and establish itself as a serious contender rather than just an outsider.

Beyond the technical aspects, this final has attracted significant media attention due to a social media exchange between Beninese artists Axel Merryl (a supporter of Coton Sport) and X-Time (a supporter of Dadjè FC). Both artists appear to have transferred their showbiz rivalry onto the football pitch, publicly defending their respective clubs in widely shared posts. Some remarks were considered provocative, particularly regarding ways of showing support (physical attendance at the stadium, involvement in fan activities, etc.).

Instead of being smart and tagging another artist who would support you and challenge me responsibly without rudeness, bringing attention to our local championship, he’s foolishly insulting me just to seek attention and provoke a senseless feud among us Beninese. Pathetic admin

These interactions have generated unexpected excitement around the match, enhancing the visibility of the local league. They have also reignited regional rivalries among supporters from Cotonou, Ouidah, and regions where Dadjè FC is based.