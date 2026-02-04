Case of the attempted coup: lawyer Stanic Adjacotan regains his freedom

Arrested as part of the investigation into the alleged coup d’État attempt, lawyer Stanic Adjacotan was released this Friday, January 30, 2026, according to multiple sources.

According to one of his lawyers, the charge brought against him is “glorification of a coup d’État.” No further details have, for the moment, been officially released about the factual elements underlying this incrimination.

This release occurs as several judicial proceedings continue in this sensitive case, marked by a series of arrests of civilian and political figures since the announcement of the foiled coup.

The judicial authorities continue to conduct investigations in order to shed light on this case which certainly has not yet revealed all its truths.

