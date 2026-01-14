Home Afrique-Sport CAN 2025: Mané and Salah start, the official lineups for Senegal – Egypt

CAN 2025: Mané and Salah start, the official lineups for Senegal – Egypt

Egypt face Senegal this Wednesday (6:00 PM GMT+1) in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The official lineups for both teams have been released. Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah are starters.

Sadio Mané, attaquant sénégalais@senenews