CAN 2025: Mané and Salah start, the official lineups for Senegal – Egypt
Egypt face Senegal this Wednesday (6:00 PM GMT+1) in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The official lineups for both teams have been released. Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah are starters.
Senegal XI
MENDY — DIATTA — KOULIBALY — NIAKHATE — DIOUF — I. GUEYE — P. GUEYE — DIARRA — NDIAYE — JACKSON — MANE
Egypt XI
Mohamed El-Shenawy — Mohamed Hany — Yasser Ibrahim — Ramy Rabia — Hossam Abdelmaguid — Ahmed Fatouh — Marwan Attia — Hamdi Fathy — Emam Ashour — Mohamed Salah ( C) — Omar Marmoush
