CAN 2025 Final: hearings completed, the disciplinary commission’s ruling awaited

Summoned before the Disciplinary Jury of the Confederation of African Football, the Senegalese Football Federation defended its position after the heated final against Morocco, awaiting a decision expected within 48 hours.

La suite après la publicité

You're currently on the classic version Try Benin Web TV 2.0 now. Discover BWTV 2.0

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) appeared on Tuesday before the Disciplinary Jury of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the day after the incidents that marred the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final held in Morocco. A decisive hearing, held following the match officials’ reports and the reservations filed by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

Represented by its secretary-general and assisted by lawyer Seydou Diagne, the FSF presented its arguments before the disciplinary body. The national head coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw, as well as players Ismaïla Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye, were also heard. All presented their defenses in a sensitive case, followed closely on the continent.

At the end of the hearing, the case was put in deliberation. CAF said that its decision would be notified within 48 hours, in line with the schedule set by the jury chair. While awaiting the verdict, Senegal holds its breath, in a tense climate where the disciplinary outcome could have major repercussions for the post-CAN period.