CAN 2025: Egypt upends Côte d’Ivoire and dethrones the defending champion

The last quarter-final of the Africa Cup of Nations lived up to expectations. At the Grand Stade d’Agadir, Egypt secured a spectacular victory against the Ivory Coast (3-2), ending the Elephants’ reign, the defending champions. Realistic, solid and propelled by an in-form Emam Ashour, the Pharaohs book their ticket to the semi-finals.

The script turns very early. Taking advantage of a loss of possession by Franck Kessié, Emam Ashour perfectly releases Omar Marmoush, who beats the Ivorian goalkeeper in the 4th minute (1-0). Despite Ivory Coast’s dominant possession, Egypt strikes again from a set piece: on a cross from Mohamed Salah, Rami Rabia heads home to double the lead (32nd minute, 2-0).

Ivory Coast reduced the gap just before the break with an own goal by Ahmed Abou El Fotouh (40th minute), reigniting the match.

Returning from the locker room, the Pharaohs strike again. On a precise through ball from Rabia, Ashour delivers a sumptuous decisive pass for Salah, who scores his fourth goal in this Africa Cup of Nations (52nd, 3-1). Egypt then seems set for a controlled finish to the match.

But the Elephants refuse to surrender. More pressing, they are rewarded at the 73rd minute when Guéla Doué pushes the ball home after a corner poorly dealt with by the Egyptian defense (3-2). The final minutes turn into an end-to-end battle.

Heading toward a prestigious semi-final against Senegal

Under intense pressure, the Egyptian defense bends but does not break. The goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy proves decisive in the air and reassuring in the final moments. Despite several crosses and blocked shots, Ivory Coast cannot force the equalizer.

At the final whistle, Egypt records a hard-fought victory and eliminates the title holder, at the end of a quarter-final rich in intensity and twists.

Thanks to this win, the Pharaohs will meet Senegal in the semi-finals for a highly anticipated showdown between two giants of the continent. For Ivory Coast, CAN 2025 ends prematurely, after a match in which Egyptian efficiency made the difference.

Final score: Egypt 3-2 Ivory Coast

Scorers: Marmoush (4′), Rabia (32′), Salah (52′) / OG Fotouh (40′), Doué (73′)

Man of the match: Emam Ashour