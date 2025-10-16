CAF Champions League: schedule for the first leg of the 2nd preliminary round
The second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League will take place from 17 to 19 October 2025 across African pitches. Discover the fixtures on the schedule.
The CAF Champions League resumes this Friday with the first-leg matches of the second preliminary round. Around fifteen matches will be played from 17 to 19 October. The competition will begin on Friday with the duel between Kenya Police FC and Al Hilal SC, followed by the clash US Monastirienne – JS Kabylie.
Saturday 18 October will feature several major fixtures, including Aigle Noir CS – Al Ahly FC, a meeting between the Egyptian giant and the surprising Burundian side, and Rahimo FC – Espérance de Tunis, another highly anticipated duel. Stade d’Abidjan, for its part, will try to cause an upset against Atlético Petróleos of Angola.
Sunday 19 October’s schedule will offer a series of explosive matchups: Horoya AC will face AS FAR, while FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo will take on South Africans Orlando Pirates. To close this first act, FC Nouadhibou will host Stade Malien in a West African classic. The return matches will be held a week later, from 24 to 26 October, and will determine the clubs qualified for the group stage.
2nd Preliminary Round – First Leg Matches (GMT Times)
Friday 17 October 2025
12:00 – Kenya Police FC vs Al Hilal SC
14:00 – US Monastirienne vs JS Kabylie
Saturday 18 October 2025
13:00 – Aigle Noir CS vs Al Ahly FC
13:00 – Associação Black Bulls vs Rivers United FC
13:00 – Silver Strikers FC vs Young Africans
16:00 – Rahimo FC vs ES Tunis
16:00 – Stade d’Abidjan vs Atlético Petróleos
Sunday 19 October 2025
13:00 – Colombe Sportive vs MC Alger
13:00 – FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo vs Orlando Pirates
13:00 – Nsingizini Hotspurs FC vs Simba SC
15:00 – Remo Stars FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns
16:00 – Horoya AC vs AS FAR
16:00 – Vipers SC vs Power Dynamos FC
19:00 – FC Nouadhibou vs Stade Malien
Sunday 26 October 2025
16:00 – Al Ahli Tripoli vs RS Berkane
Time to be confirmed – Ethiopian Insurance vs Pyramids FC
