Burkina: former Togolese minister Noël Koutéra Bataka takes the helm of the IFAD office

The former Togolese Minister of Agriculture Noël Koutéra Bataka has officially taken up his duties as the country representative of the International Fund for Agricultural Development in Burkina Faso. He submitted his cabinet letter to the Burkinabe Minister of Foreign Affairs, Karamoko Jean Marie Traoré, on Friday evening.

Mr. Bataka was received by the head of Burkinabe diplomacy alongside Njoya Tikum, the new UN resident coordinator in Burkina Faso. The Cameroonian was appointed to this position on July 18 by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

This meeting marked the official installation of both officials in their new roles in Burkina Faso. The representative of IFAD expressed his willingness to work with the Burkinabe authorities within the framework of cooperation between the organization and the country.

IFAD is a specialized UN agency dedicated to financing rural development and improving the living conditions of agricultural populations. Its representation in Burkina Faso is part of international efforts to support the development of the rural sector.

A former official of agriculture in Togo

Noël Koutéra Bataka held the portfolio of Agriculture in Togo before his appointment to head the IFAD office in Burkina Faso. His governmental experience in the agricultural field is a key part of his professional background in rural development.

His assumption of duties comes at a time when Burkina Faso is also welcoming a new UN resident coordinator. The two officials were introduced to the Minister of Foreign Affairs during the same meeting.