Burkina Faso: Aboubakar Nacanabo elected president of the Board of Governors of the IDB

The Burkinabe Minister of Economy and Finance, Aboubakar Nacanabo, has been elected president of the Board of Governors of the Islamic Development Bank for a one-year term. The election took place in Baku, Azerbaijan, during the 51st edition of the annual meetings of the IDB Group.

In this position, Aboubakar Nacanabo will lead the work of the Board of Governors, which brings together representatives of the member countries of the institution. His role will particularly involve facilitating discussions among member states on financing priorities and development directions promoted by the IDB.

The Islamic Development Bank finances projects in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy, health, education, and economic development. Established in 1975, it supports development programs in its member countries and promotes initiatives aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The election of the Burkinabe minister comes at a time when African member countries of the institution are seeking to mobilize more funding for their development projects. Aboubakar Nacanabo’s term at the helm of the Board of Governors will last for one year.