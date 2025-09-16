Braithwaite: “Messi didn’t deserve to leave Barça like that”

- Publicité-

Former FC Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite reflected on Lionel Messi’s departure in 2021, an episode that had upended the Catalan club’s recent history.

The Danish international believes the Argentine, now 38 and a player for Inter Miami after a stint at Paris Saint-Germain, didn’t deserve to end his time at Barça like that.

« It was strange, because it happened suddenly, Braithwaite told GE, reported by Sportskeeda. We were all expecting him to renew. Everything was ready for the contract extension and, all of a sudden, he left the club. »

The Dane also stressed La Pulga’s human and sporting impact: « Leo is a very kind person, always ready to help. You feel comfortable around him. On the field, I think I have nothing to add; everyone knows his genius. »

Braithwaite nevertheless hopes for Messi’s return to Catalonia to close the loop: « He didn’t deserve that. I hope he can play his last match there, because he really deserves it. »