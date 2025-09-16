BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Africa-Sport image/svg+xml Braithwaite: "Messi didn't deserve to leave Barça like that"

Braithwaite: “Messi didn’t deserve to leave Barça like that”

Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Lionel Messi en larmes, lors de ses adieux au Barça
Lionel Messi en larmes, lors de ses adieux au Barça
- Publicité-

Former FC Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite reflected on Lionel Messi’s departure in 2021, an episode that had upended the Catalan club’s recent history.

The Danish international believes the Argentine, now 38 and a player for Inter Miami after a stint at Paris Saint-Germain, didn’t deserve to end his time at Barça like that.

« It was strange, because it happened suddenly, Braithwaite told GE, reported by Sportskeeda. We were all expecting him to renew. Everything was ready for the contract extension and, all of a sudden, he left the club. »

The Dane also stressed La Pulga’s human and sporting impact: « Leo is a very kind person, always ready to help. You feel comfortable around him. On the field, I think I have nothing to add; everyone knows his genius. »

Braithwaite nevertheless hopes for Messi’s return to Catalonia to close the loop: « He didn’t deserve that. I hope he can play his last match there, because he really deserves it. »

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso: President of Sierra Leone visits Ouagadougou

Nigeria

“I hope my daughter won’t accept the things I accepted,” Annie Idibia after her divorce from 2Face

Benin

Death of Elise Tolah in a car accident: Molare released after two months in prison

Benin

Customs recruitment competition: an additional session of fitness tests scheduled

Benin

Benin: Constitutional Court holds a workshop for introspection and evaluation of the 2019–2023 elections

Benin

FIFA: no more October international break starting in 2026

Benin

“Last chance” for the opposition: Alain Adihou urges Boni Yayi to make a strategic choice for 2026

Benin

Fiscal clearance: the opposition denounces a “political weapon” of the government ahead of 2026

Nigeria

U20 World Cup: Nigeria’s Flying Eagles squad revealed

Benin

Benin: 8-year-old girl dies accidentally while playing with a homemade gun

VIEW ALL FEEDS