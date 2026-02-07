Home Benin's 2026 General Elections Benin’s 2026 presidential election: the Constitutional Court launches the recruitment of its delegates.

Less than two months before the presidential election scheduled for April 12, 2026, the Benin Constitutional Court announced, this Friday, February 6, 2026, the opening of a broad recruitment campaign for electoral delegates tasked with ensuring observation of the ballot across the entire national territory.



In a statement signed by the institution’s secretary-general, the call for applications was made public to mobilize citizens who will participate in overseeing the various phases of the vote, particularly in polling centers.



Applications must be submitted online via the dedicated platform: erecrutement.courconstitutionnelle.bj, from February 7 to March 7, 2026 at midnight.

Cour constitutionnelle du Bénin