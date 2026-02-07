Benin’s 2026 presidential election: the Constitutional Court launches the recruitment of its delegates.
Less than two months before the presidential election scheduled for April 12, 2026, the Benin Constitutional Court announced, this Friday, February 6, 2026, the opening of a broad recruitment campaign for electoral delegates tasked with ensuring observation of the ballot across the entire national territory.
In a statement signed by the institution’s secretary-general, the call for applications was made public to mobilize citizens who will participate in overseeing the various phases of the vote, particularly in polling centers.
Applications must be submitted online via the dedicated platform: erecrutement.courconstitutionnelle.bj, from February 7 to March 7, 2026 at midnight.
Applicants must be Beninese nationals, registered on the electoral lists, and meet the qualification and morality criteria defined by the Supreme Court.
The Court detailed the required education levels according to the categories of delegates: from BEPC for polling-center delegations up to BAC+4 for departmental delegates, including BAC+3 for municipal delegates and the Baccalaureate for arrondissement delegates.
This initiative is part of the Court’s constitutional mission, which aims to strengthen the transparency and regularity of electoral operations, particularly during the organization of a presidential election.
Comments