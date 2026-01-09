Benin

Benin’s 2026 elections: bishops call for peaceful polls

A few days ahead of the legislative and municipal elections in Benin, the Episcopal Conference of Benin (CEB) issued an urgent appeal to all stakeholders in national life to ensure the process unfolds in a climate of peace, responsibility, and mutual respect.

Edouard Djogbénou
BENIN GENERAL ELECTIONS 2026
Incendie à Sèmè-Kraké: les évêques ont lu un message sur le lieu du drame
This stance was made public following the second ordinary plenary session of the pastoral year 2025-2026, held from January 6 to 8, 2026 in Porto-Novo.

In its final communiqué, the assembly of bishops urges citizens, opinion leaders, the defense and security forces, political authorities, as well as the institutions of the Republic to show democratic maturity and collective responsibility throughout the electoral period.

The prelates believe that this decisive meeting should be an opportunity to consolidate social peace, encourage dialogue, and strengthen national unity, essential values for the country’s cohesion.

This warning is part of an approach already expressed by the Catholic Church over the past year, calling for free, transparent, and inclusive elections, emphasizing that diversity of opinions should never be a source of division but rather an element of strength for Benin’s democracy.

The bishops also remind that politics must be conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the country, while prioritizing the higher interest of the Nation. Their message aims to foster a calm and responsible environment in which elections can take place without tensions or violence, thus promoting the institutional and social stability of Benin at a crucial moment in its political history.

19:28 Senegal – Mali: the defending champion faces the Malian dream
