Benin Vision 2060 Alafia: the country officially charts its trajectory toward its centennial

This Tuesday, February 3, 2026, the Dome of the Sofitel Hotel in Cotonou was transformed into a showcase of Benin’s future. Under the leadership of the Head of State, the government officially unveiled Vision Bénin 2060 Alafia, a strategic document that sets the country’s course for the next 35 years.

La suite après la publicité

The ceremony, solemn in tone, brought together government members, technical and financial partners, as well as the nation’s driving forces. Entitled “Alafia, a world of splendors,” this new national vision succeeds Vision 2025 and projects Benin toward the symbolic horizon of its centennial independence.

Far from a mere statement of intents, Vision Bénin 2060 is the result of a rigorous process conducted under the authority of State Minister Abdoulaye Bio Tchané and overseen by the Directorate-General for Development Policies, led by Dr. Cyriaque Adékimbi Edon. It was built from a national immersion that allowed gathering citizens’ aspirations in the 77 communes, followed by forward-looking expert work based on the national long-term perspective studies.

The document’s scope is strengthened by its legal grounding. Law No. 2025-16 of July 10, 2025 gives it a binding character, ensuring its continuity and its application by successive governments.

For the executive, this launch marks a deliberate break. It is about moving away from a reactive logic to enter into a managed forward-looking dynamic, consolidating gains and offering future generations a development framework that is clear, stable and ambitious.

February 3, 2026 thus marks a turning point, the moment when Benin chose not to endure its future, but to build it. The official portal visionbenin2060.gouv.bj is now accessible to allow every citizen to take ownership of this new national reference framework.