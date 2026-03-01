Benin: under parental pressure over a low grade, a female student commits suicide in Zinvié

The death of an 18-year-old student, which occurred in the morning of February 25, 2026 in Zinvié, in the Abomey-Calavi municipality, deeply shocked the community.

La suite après la publicité

The girl, who was in the second year of secondary school at the Zinvié General Education College, was found dead at her home, according to corroborating information from police and family sources.

The incident is believed to have occurred around 6 a.m. Upon being alerted, the competent authorities immediately opened an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the death.

According to statements gathered from relatives and neighbors, the victim was going through a period of significant academic difficulties. Her results, deemed insufficient in recent weeks, are said to have fueled tensions at home.

Local sources speak of a family environment that had become heavy, marked by repeated criticisms related to her academic performance.

According to testimony relayed by the local press, a family member described an “electric climate,” where the pressure around grades would have strongly affected the young student.

The student’s death provoked strong emotion among her classmates and within the school, plunged into shock and sadness. This tragedy brings to light the challenges of academic and psychological support for adolescents in difficulty, as well as the need for a peaceful dialogue between the school, families and students.