Benin: TikToker Jérémy Degamer released after his presentation at the Criet

Presented this Thursday, August 14, 2025, before the Court for Economic Offenses and Terrorism (Criet), the Beninese TikToker, Jérémy Degamer, was acquitted due to the benefit of the doubt.

Beninese TikToker Jérémy Degamer was released this Thursday, August 14, 2025, after his hearing before the Court for Economic Offenses and Terrorism (Criet).

His presentation came a few days after the arrest of Flapacha Premier on August 8, 2025, following a report from the social network TikTok. Encouraged by a video from the influencer Alain Kenneth, who claimed he was on the run and the only one who could exonerate Flapacha, Jérémy eventually turned himself in to authorities.

Following this statement, Jérémy Degamer posted a video in which he assured he was doing fine, denied any suffered violence, and admitted that the case was a “buzz” to increase their audience.

“What Flapacha and I have done is buzz, it’s not serious, it’s for fun to gain followers,” he declared, calling to “leave Flapacha alone”. He then turned himself in on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at the National Digital Investigation Center (CNIN) to answer the accusations. That’s when he was held in custody and presented at the Criet.

A Staged Act with Heavy Consequences

According to the investigation, the two TikTokers staged a false scene of kidnapping and violence, followed by calls for contributions during live broadcasts, supposedly to support Jérémy.

Several hours after their hearings, the special prosecutor’s office decided to place Flapacha under judicial supervision. Analyses of his phone allegedly revealed cybercrime-related activities.

The two men will have to answer to justice for the acts of “internet fraud”. Pursued for “internet fraud” alongside his colleague Flapacha Premier, he will appear freely at the trial set for October 20, 2025.

The CNIN reminds that content creators are criminally responsible for their publications and urges the public to be wary of calls for funds whose real intentions are unknown.