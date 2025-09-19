Benin: the Republican Police announces the exercise “Spider Web on the Hills”

- Publicité-

The Police républicaine du Bénin announced a full-scale exercise called « Toile d’araignée sur les Collines » (TASC 2025) for September 25 and 26, 2025. This simulation, which will take place in the towns of Dassa-Zoumè, Glazoué and Savalou, aims to test and strengthen the operational capabilities of security units in the face of agro-pastoral conflicts.

Presented on Friday, September 19 to political-administrative authorities and the forces involved, the exercise focuses on a fictional scenario inspired by real situations of tensions between farmers and herders.

The objective is to test the responsiveness and coordination of police units in managing crises that threaten peace and social cohesion.

During this presentation, the Directeur général de la Police républicaine stressed the need to train and equip the forces to anticipate and effectively deal with crises.

« For the political decision-maker as for the security professional, the question is not so much when a crisis would occur as what should be done if it were to happen, » he reminded.

Inter-forces and international cooperation

According to Contrôleur général de Police Brice Allowanou, TASC 2025 illustrates a proactive approach to the risks of agro-pastoral conflicts that are particularly present in the Collines department.

The initiative benefits from the financial and technical support of the Belgian development agency ENABEL, as well as the collaboration of the Agence béninoise de protection civile, des Eaux, Forêts et Chasse and the Army.

Beyond training, the exercise highlights the importance of community-based security and inter-forces cooperation, essential to preserving peace in sensitive areas. By adopting appropriate strategies, the Police républicaine intends to strengthen its role as guarantor of security and national cohesion.