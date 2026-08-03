Benin: the government on break until September 1st

After several months of intense activities, the Beninese executive takes a break. The President of the Republic and members of the government have officially been on vacation since August 1, 2026.

Established under the presidency of Patrice Talon, this annual leave period is now ingrained in the operational habits of the executive. However, this break does not mean an interruption of public administration: measures have been put in place to ensure the continuity of public service and the handling of urgent matters.

The official resumption of government activities is set for September 1, 2026.