Benin: the HAAC restricts access to advertising markets to only legal media

The Haute Autorité de l’Audiovisuel et de la Communication (HAAC) has firmly reminded, in a public statement released recently, that only media outlets with a recognized legal existence may benefit from public advertising contracts, institutional communication, or partnerships funded with public funds.

According to the media regulator, the legality of a press outlet is assessed based on specific criteria, notably the obtaining of an authorization or declaration issued by the HAAC and being effectively registered on the official list of media recognized as active in Benin.

The communiqué targets both public institutions and establishments and companies using public funds, as well as private advertisers involved in spending public resources.

The HAAC warns against any funding or contracting with unauthorized media, deeming that such practices would be contrary to the laws and regulations in force governing the management of public funds.

In this framework, the HAAC particularly invites budgetary authorities and financial managers to scrupulously verify the legal status of media before any awarding of contracts. The list of recognized media is accessible on the institution’s official site, the communiqué notes.

This decision is part of the HAAC’s regulatory policy aimed at strengthening transparency and oversight of the national media sector, while ensuring compliance with existing legal standards.