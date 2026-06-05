Benin: the Executive meets the media this Friday in Cotonou to discuss the government’s social measures.

The Government of the President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, is inviting media professionals this Friday, June 5, 2026, starting at 12 PM, for an official press conference scheduled at the Yellow River room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This meeting will be led by the minister and spokesperson for the Government, Wilfried Léandre Houngbedji, alongside the Minister of Health, Professor Benjamin Hounkpatin.

According to the information provided, the discussions will mainly focus on the new social measures adopted during the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Special attention will be given to decisions made in the health sector, particularly regarding the handling of vital emergencies, as well as other high-impact social reforms aimed at improving access for populations to essential services.

The press conference will be broadcast live on the Government’s official digital platforms, allowing the public to follow in real time the announcements and clarifications made by members of the Executive.

This media appointment is part of the Government’s commitment to transparency and regular information, aimed at enlightening public opinion on the actions taken and the orientations adopted in service of the population.